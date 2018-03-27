Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.66 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post sales of $47.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.18 million to $48.60 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $47.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $212.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.74 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Heritage Financial (HFWA) opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.53, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 389,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,292 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

