Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NVIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InVivo Therapeutics’ earnings. InVivo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVivo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InVivo Therapeutics.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

NVIV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 498,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,642. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.26, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.69. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI.

