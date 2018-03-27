Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONE Gas Inc (OGS) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. ONE Gas reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $462.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 280,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,068. The stock has a market cap of $3,454.95, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 6,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Signition LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

