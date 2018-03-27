Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.77 Million

Analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post sales of $948.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.49 million and the lowest is $936.50 million. United States Cellular posted sales of $936.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $948.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other United States Cellular news, SVP Edward Perez sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $73,612.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,172.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 127,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3,581.52, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.51. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $41.19.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

