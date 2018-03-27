Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International Inc (TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $376.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Titan International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,335,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,603,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,452,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,924,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,707,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Titan International has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.21, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

