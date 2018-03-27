Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (BIIB) to Post $5.94 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.40. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $24.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.39 to $27.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.37 to $32.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

Biogen stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.16. 1,664,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,378. Biogen has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $370.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55,033.80, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total transaction of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,414,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,812,000 after acquiring an additional 727,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,249,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,438,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

