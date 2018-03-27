Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report sales of $360.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.70 million and the highest is $361.10 million. Entegris posted sales of $317.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $360.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 748,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5,095.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Entegris has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $208,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

