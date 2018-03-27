Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (FN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Fabrinet (FN) traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 136,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Fabrinet announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 8,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $258,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 90,020 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $2,636,685.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,859.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,442 shares of company stock worth $7,130,099. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

