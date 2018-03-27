Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv Inc (INVE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 32,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,190. The firm has a market cap of $54.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.27. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 418,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

