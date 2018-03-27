Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $13.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.64 to $17.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

W W Grainger stock traded down $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $273.03. 640,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15,151.26, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,703.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in W W Grainger by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

