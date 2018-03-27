Zacks: Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) Given $32.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cellular Biomedicine an industry rank of 190 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered Cellular Biomedicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Cellular Biomedicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellular Biomedicine stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,105. Cellular Biomedicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.71.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Cellular Biomedicine had a negative net margin of 7,564.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases.

