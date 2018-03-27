Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Shares of Arotech (NASDAQ ARTX) remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 177,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. Arotech has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $84.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arotech during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arotech during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arotech by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

