Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashmore Group (AJMPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashmore Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) opened at $5.44 on Friday. Ashmore Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.28.

Ashmore Group Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

