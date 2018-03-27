Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (BFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1,093.62, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Saul Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 59.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

