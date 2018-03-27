Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) opened at $10.65 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.03, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Robert Garcia sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $242,417.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 30,316 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $266,174.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 542,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,776 shares of company stock worth $876,377 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

