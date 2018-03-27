Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Aaron’s, Inc. is engaged in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of residential and office furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories. It is engaged in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of a variety of products, such as widescreen and LCD televisions, computers, living room and bedroom furniture, and refrigerators The company offers products of various brands, such as JVC, Mitsubishi, Philips, Panasonic, Sony, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Simmons, Frigidaire, and Sharp. Aaron’s, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aaron's from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Aaron's from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of Aaron's and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of Aaron's (NYSE AAN) traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. 323,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aaron's has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3,174.49, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Aaron's had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. analysts expect that Aaron's will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.96%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $1,916,899.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-lowers-aarons-aan-to-hold-updated.html.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron's (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.