Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have marginally underperformed the industry in the last three months. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow top-line through strategic acquisitions and efforts to modify product and service-offering capacity to keep pace with dynamic market needs. However, elevated expenses mainly due to advertising campaign and technology upgrades are will likely continue to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, outflows in the company's Asset Management segment continue to be a major near-term concern.”

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.56.

AMP stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,369. The company has a market capitalization of $21,202.07, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $118.84 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,782,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $22,262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 936,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,640,000 after purchasing an additional 149,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 649,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Sell” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ameriprise-financial-amp-to-sell.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.