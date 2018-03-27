Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Dometic Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dometic Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Dometic Group (OTCMKTS DTCGF) remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares. Dometic Group has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) to Hold” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dometic-group-dtcgf-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dometic Group (DTCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dometic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dometic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.