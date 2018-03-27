Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 63,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,068.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.13%. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

