Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Hewlett Packard’s massive restructuring initiatives. On one hand, it is offloading low-margin businesses such as Enterprise Services and Software, which, in our opinion, will improvise the company’s margins over the long run. And on the other hand, it is enhancing its capabilities in the hybrid IT model as evident from the acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage. We believe that the company’s focus on hybrid IT model will drive growth over the long run. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the company’s near-term prospects due to the three main challenges it is currently facing — heightened pressure competitive pricing, elevated commodities pricing and some near-term execution issues. These headwinds are expected to thwart its overall performance in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,626.21, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 49,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $748,815.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 805,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $13,350,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 363,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434,834 shares of company stock worth $61,645,932. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

