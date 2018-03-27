Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the industry in the past six months backed by robust bottom-line performance in recent quarters. Notably, third-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the company’s 12th consecutive earnings beat while sales lagged estimates after a beat in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Also, the company has been gaining from favorable geographic and channel mix shifts along with lower promotions and reduced product costs. Further, management adjusted fiscal 2018 outlook to account for the positive currency rates, which are likely to aid revenues and operating margins. However, its North America business continues to suffer due to distribution and brand exits, planned reduction in shipments and promotions to enhance the quality of sales, and lower customer demand.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Ralph Lauren (RL) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 366,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,625. The company has a market cap of $8,704.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ralph-lauren-rl-to-hold-updated.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.