Republic Services (RSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to generate significant free cash flow, which is utilized for increased dividend payment, repurchasing shares and strategic acquisitions. The company is currently focusing on a series of quality acquisition opportunities for a healthy long-term growth. It is also transitioning to a fee-based recycling processing model to cover processing costs and generate a healthy ROI. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last three months. However, the company’s performance is likely to be hurt by protracted weakness in special waste, industrial volumes and tight municipal budgets. Changing regulations impose new compliance requirements on Republic Services, which may alter its current method of doing business and ultimately increase costs and compress margins. The ability to adequately increase pricing to offset wage and other cost inflation to avoid margin erosion remains another concern.”

RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $66.83. 340,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,585. The company has a market cap of $21,674.61, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,220 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $83,033.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $135,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $454,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after buying an additional 1,437,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after buying an additional 1,081,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,882,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,952,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,696,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

