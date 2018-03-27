Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunshine Heart (CHFS) to Sell

Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHFS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,346. Sunshine Heart has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.31.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

