Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Sell

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ TRHC) opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $790.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 12,234 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $465,014.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,438. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 896.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 699,352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

