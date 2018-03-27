A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATEN. DA Davidson lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE ATEN) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 352,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,698. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $406.82, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.71.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $26,565.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,836.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,011,538 shares in the company, valued at $77,489,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,407 shares of company stock worth $855,793 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

