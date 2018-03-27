Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s core business strengthening initiatives, efficient capital deployment, strong cash flow position and cost savings from its restructuring programs bode well for long-term growth. It has recently divested its non-core HR BPO business to Blackstone in order to streamline its core operations. Aon has also seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 30 days. However, the company’s rising level of debt continues to bother. This in turn results in increased interest expenses that weigh on the bottom line. Also, Aon’s geographically diversified operations are exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aon plc Class A from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair cut Aon plc Class A from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Aon plc Class A in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aon plc Class A currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Aon plc Class A (AON) traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 781,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,710. The company has a market cap of $33,768.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Aon plc Class A has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aon plc Class A news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $197,864.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,722,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $593,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,477 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A in the third quarter valued at $121,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc Class A by 71.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc Class A by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

