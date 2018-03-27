Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Asanko Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.17.

Shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN AKG) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 342,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,391. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $174.19, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Asanko Gold had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKG. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 13.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,864,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 686,467 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 20.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 20,273,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 37.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,939,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 298,000 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-asanko-gold-akg-to-buy-updated.html.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.