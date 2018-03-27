L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the final quarter of fiscal 2017, L Brands was hit primarily due to soft first quarter and fiscal 2018 view. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate also witnessed downward revisions. Moreover, shrinking gross margin remains a major concern. Management anticipates gross margin to deteriorate year over year in the first quarter. However, the big take away from this quarter was sharp increase in revenues. Moreover, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company is also confident about achieving growth in the long run and anticipates annual operating income to improve by 10%. Further, the company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide long-term growth opportunities.”

Get L Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut L Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on L Brands from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.24.

L Brands (LB) traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,017. The company has a market cap of $10,587.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. L Brands has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

L Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in L Brands by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-l-brands-lb-to-hold-updated.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.