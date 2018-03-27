Zacks: Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Saul Centers an industry rank of 233 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Saul Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,012. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,134.54, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 21.23%. research analysts predict that Saul Centers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-saul-centers-inc-bfs-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.