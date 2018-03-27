Zacks: Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Sussex Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 133% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sussex Bancorp an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBBX. Hovde Group lowered shares of Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ SBBX) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 25,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,033. Sussex Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Sussex Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sussex Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other Sussex Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $58,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,677.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sussex Bancorp

Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.

