Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Sells 189,409 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 189,409 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $6,769,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,832,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,967,402.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zayo Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Daniel Caruso sold 63,054 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,238,417.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 26,332 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $992,716.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Caruso sold 133,888 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,819,968.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,499,570.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 17,950 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $677,792.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Daniel Caruso sold 123,738 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,553,558.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $458,750.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,163,063.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Daniel Caruso sold 17,723 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $644,939.97.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,767. The firm has a market cap of $8,369.68, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.79 million. equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,254,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 2,447.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 311,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-ceo-sells-6769477-66-in-stock-updated.html.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.