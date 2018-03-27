Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CoreSite (COR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,362,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,978,000 after acquiring an additional 196,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,387,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,022,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $335,644.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $265,985.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,780 and have sold 46,631 shares valued at $4,625,019. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,152. CoreSite has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,382.20, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CoreSite will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. CoreSite’s payout ratio is currently 213.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on CoreSite in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on CoreSite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS upgraded CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

CoreSite Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

