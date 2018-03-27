3,590 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,083. The company has a market cap of $4,610.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152 shares of company stock worth $10,629 and have sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

