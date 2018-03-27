Zero (ZER) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00011514 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.50 million and $7,169.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00691987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.02709890 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00208960 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053334 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078999 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00317898 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. Zero’s official website is zero-currency.com. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

