Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,843,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $654,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 113,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,615. The firm has a market cap of $185,412.78, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zevin-asset-management-llc-sells-11043-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl-updated.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.