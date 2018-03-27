Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,466,654 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

