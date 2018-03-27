Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $318.21 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00736531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00146697 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193672 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,618,551,966 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

