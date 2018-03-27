Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zumiez outperformed the industry in the last three months, riding on favorable sales and comps trends. Notably, sales topped estimates for the seventh straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Additionally, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter in the fourth quarter and the 12th consecutive month in February. The top-line growth reflects significant gains from its differentiated merchandising strategies, integrated sales channels and excellent customer service. Going into 2018, the company expects sales and comps trends to remain favorable. It projects comps to grow in the low single-digit range in fiscal 2018 and about 4-6% in the first quarter. However, its earnings lagged estimates in the fourth quarter. Though Zumiez remains confident of delivering accelerated earnings growth in fiscal 2018, it provided a soft earnings outlook for the first quarter. The company expects soft operating margin projections to hurt the bottom line.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $25.50 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Zumiez (ZUMZ) traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 263,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,535. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $594.63, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

