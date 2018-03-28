-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for QEP Resources Inc (QEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). QEP Resources posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.01 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised QEP Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

QEP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2,110.89, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.70. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.15.

QEP Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,177,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,395,000 after purchasing an additional 472,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,715,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,476 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,702,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,612,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

