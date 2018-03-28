-$0.24 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard S. Shames sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $72,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $72,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,503 shares of company stock worth $897,234 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 76,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,617. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

