-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cray Inc. (CRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.56). Cray posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cray.

Get Cray alerts:

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Cray had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAY shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Cray news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $385,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,645.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,400 shares of company stock worth $2,572,539. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,264,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after buying an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,475,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 590,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray stock remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 221,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,830. Cray has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.22, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cray Inc. (CRAY) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/0-53-earnings-per-share-expected-for-cray-inc-cray-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Cray

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cray (CRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.