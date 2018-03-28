$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBU. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Community Bank System news, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $305,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,753 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,205,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. 161,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,921. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,862.87, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

