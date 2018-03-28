$0.86 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 597.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,507.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

