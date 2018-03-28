0x 1-Day Volume Tops $11.35 Million (CRYPTO:ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. 0x has a market capitalization of $332.28 million and $11.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00008029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Radar Relay. During the last week, 0x has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,341,645 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Radar Relay, OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Poloniex, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Bitfinex, Livecoin and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

