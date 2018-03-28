$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 50,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 15,137 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $236,137.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,330,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 6,132,069 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,609,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,827 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4,802.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,641,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,181,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,078,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 1,703,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,515.65, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

