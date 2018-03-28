$123.69 Million in Sales Expected for The Keyw (KEYW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) to post $123.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Keyw’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.60 million and the lowest is $122.16 million. The Keyw reported sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Keyw will report full-year sales of $123.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.70 million to $510.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $524.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517.77 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Keyw.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Keyw in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Keyw has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,051,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,444,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,715,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,512. The Keyw has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $410.46, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

