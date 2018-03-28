1,240 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,010.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value Index

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

