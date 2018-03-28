Delek Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,284,796 Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,284,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned 1.27% of Cellcom Israel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Cellcom Israel in the 3rd quarter worth $14,301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 81,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $709.33, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.04. Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

