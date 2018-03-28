132,481 Shares in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12,639.42, a PE ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHGE. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

