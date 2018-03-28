13,551 Shares in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,816,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,221 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,263,000 after purchasing an additional 215,584 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,758,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,576,000 after purchasing an additional 92,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,719,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,579,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 957,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Novartis has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $184,654.91, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.51.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

